Chrissy Teigen has enjoyed an epic Hooters-themed bash - and even found her old uniform for the party.

The mom of two showed off her incredible physique in the bright orange shorts, and white, low cut tank top.

"Back to my roots. was a hostess at the hoots! the shorts, they have changed!!!!" she joked, before posting snaps of their New York apartment.

Chrissy dug out her old Hooters uniform

The living room was filled with orange and white balloons, and big silver helium balloons that read 28.

Chrissy - who turns 36 in November - also shared snaps of her young daughter Luna handing her a teddy bear.

"Everyone here are like total losers except you guys, you guys seem super cool !!!!" she jokingly captioned the post.

Chrissy's daughter Luna also wore a Hooters tee

"Your Hooters themed birthday party is the stuff dreams are made of," commented pal Fortune Feimster, while Olivia Munn couldn’t help but comments on Chrissy’s legs, simply exclaiming "LEGGGGS."

"I am also turning 28 this year...for the 8th time," joked one fan.

Chrissy is married to singer songwriter John Legend, and the pair are parents to Luna, four, and Miles, two

In 2020 they sadly lost their son when the model suffered a stillbirth, sharing her heartbreaking news with a series of powerful Instagram photos of herself in hospital.

The pair sadly lost their son Jack in 2020

The celebrity parents have been candid about their fertility struggles and Chrissy's IVF journey.

John has previously told Mr Porter's The Journal: "We figured eventually we'd have to go into the doctor and see why it wasn't happening naturally. You know, sometimes it's just harder for some people than for others.

"We're just happy that we were able to do it with our doctor. He's never really told us that there was something specific that he could identify was the reason why it just didn't work out naturally. We did what we had to do."

