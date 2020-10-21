Ruth Langsford reveals stunning hair transformation The This Morning star has been back to the salon!

Ruth Langsford always looks stunning, but she had her blonde locks spruced up this week – and her hair looks better than ever.

The This Morning presenter took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday afternoon, where she shared a short video of herself during a trip to the hairdressers.

The star could be seen sitting in a salon, in front of a mirror, as her hairdresser brandished a hairdryer behind her.

Both women were wearing masks and looked at the camera.

Ruth captioned the clip: "Blow dry time." Although she didn't show off the styled, finished look, Ruth had posted an earlier Story explaining she was having her highlights done – we love it!

WATCH: Ruth Langsford shows off latest hair transformation in new video

The 60-year-old must be relieved to be able to visit her hairdresser these days, as during lockdown she dyed her own hair and at one point, trimmed her fringe live on air.

Back in May, the mum-of-one was even forced to defend herself after some of her social media followers suggested that the star had taken a secret trip to have a cut and colour.

When Ruth shared a video to Instagram which showed her going for a walk, one of her fans commented: "Someone's had some highlights," while another asserted: "Some hairdressers are open and breaking rules…"

Ruth has rocked her signature blonde bob for years

The star went into the comments section to clarify that she hadn't broken lockdown, writing: "Absolutely have NOT had highlights or anything else done to my hair... I literally washed it!!!"

Ruth still makes an effort to style her hair at home, however.

Just last week, she showed off her new personalised hairdryer and back in January, the mum-of-one shared a boomerang video to her Instagram Stories that showed her hair in a towel.

She captioned this snap: "Hair towel impregnated with Argan oil..."

Speaking on This Morning, she also revealed that she uses Olaplex to protect her locks.

"It's [for] the highlights, and it's supposed to stop breakage... but definitely it helps with split ends and strengthening your hair," she said.

