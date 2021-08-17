﻿
nicole-scherzinger-short-hair

Nicole Scherzinger causes a stir with short hair transformation

The Masked Singer US star looked gorgeous

Jenni McKnight

Nicole Scherzinger flashed some major skin to showcase her new haircut on Monday – and she looked incredible!

The singer posed up a storm wearing nothing but a plush white robe that fell off her shoulders to display her new short 'do – and fans went wild!

Posting several selfies on her Instagram, Nicole has had a significant chop as her hair now sits just below her collarbone, with the back cut slighter shorter.

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger frolics in the ocean for special event

Giving the camera a playful wink in one photo, Nicole captioned the post: "Savage. Let’s get it Monday. New week. New mood. New mana."

Her fans were quick to react, with one writing: "I usually hate Mondays but this just made my day." A second gushed: "OMG THIS HAIR AND MAKE UP ARE EVERYTHING!!! Nic I’m so obsessed!"

A third added: "You are so beautiful, both inside and out," and a fourth said: "Please Nicole, I can't breathe!"

nicole-scherzinger-short-hair

Nicole stunned fans with her hair transformation

Although this is the first time Nicole has shown off her shorter hairstyle on social media, the 43-year-old was seen rocking the new look after Sunday's taping of The Masked Singer in LA.

Nicole's latest appearance comes after she floored fans with a cheeky workout video last month. The star looked incredible in her skintight lycra sportswear, rocking purple leggings, and a matching crop top – she even matched her purple and pink trainers to her outfit by adding a pink resistance band.

Posting a TikTok clip on her Instagram, Nicole stood with her back to the camera with her exercise band wrapped just under her derriere.

nicole-scherzinger-short-hair-2

Nicole has had several inches cut off her hair

In a move that no doubt delighted her followers, Nicole then wiggled her behind in time with the music and bounced back and forth on her heels. Captioning the clip, she wrote: "Oh, somebody’s feelin' cheeky."

It wasn't long before the praise came flooding in, with a hoard of flame and heart emojis taking up the comment section.

One fan also wrote: "You're everything and more!" A second gushed: "OMG Queen! Please teach me to be fabulous like you." A third simply added: "Body goals."

