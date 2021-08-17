Nicole Scherzinger causes a stir with short hair transformation The Masked Singer US star looked gorgeous

Nicole Scherzinger flashed some major skin to showcase her new haircut on Monday – and she looked incredible!

The singer posed up a storm wearing nothing but a plush white robe that fell off her shoulders to display her new short 'do – and fans went wild!

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger captivates fans in barely-there bikini on romantic break

Posting several selfies on her Instagram, Nicole has had a significant chop as her hair now sits just below her collarbone, with the back cut slighter shorter.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger frolics in the ocean for special event

Giving the camera a playful wink in one photo, Nicole captioned the post: "Savage. Let’s get it Monday. New week. New mood. New mana."

Her fans were quick to react, with one writing: "I usually hate Mondays but this just made my day." A second gushed: "OMG THIS HAIR AND MAKE UP ARE EVERYTHING!!! Nic I’m so obsessed!"

A third added: "You are so beautiful, both inside and out," and a fourth said: "Please Nicole, I can't breathe!"

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger puts on sizzling display in colourful bikini during romantic birthday celebrations

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger's boyfriend sparks engagement excitement with loving birthday tribute

Nicole stunned fans with her hair transformation

Although this is the first time Nicole has shown off her shorter hairstyle on social media, the 43-year-old was seen rocking the new look after Sunday's taping of The Masked Singer in LA.

Nicole's latest appearance comes after she floored fans with a cheeky workout video last month. The star looked incredible in her skintight lycra sportswear, rocking purple leggings, and a matching crop top – she even matched her purple and pink trainers to her outfit by adding a pink resistance band.

Posting a TikTok clip on her Instagram, Nicole stood with her back to the camera with her exercise band wrapped just under her derriere.

Nicole has had several inches cut off her hair

In a move that no doubt delighted her followers, Nicole then wiggled her behind in time with the music and bounced back and forth on her heels. Captioning the clip, she wrote: "Oh, somebody’s feelin' cheeky."

It wasn't long before the praise came flooding in, with a hoard of flame and heart emojis taking up the comment section.

One fan also wrote: "You're everything and more!" A second gushed: "OMG Queen! Please teach me to be fabulous like you." A third simply added: "Body goals."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.