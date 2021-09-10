Catherine Zeta-Jones surprises with natural hair and hints at transformation The star recently waved her children off to college

Catherine Zeta-Jones showed off her natural hair on Thursday and hinted at a possible transformation – sparking a huge fan reaction.

The actress posted a photo showing her with her natural curly hair, and wrote: "So, how's your hair today? #doblondeshavemorefun."

Her followers were quick to comment on the off-duty look, and of course, they were all positive. "Love it! Wild and free," wrote one, whilst a second added: "Loving the curls, you should wear them out more."

"I love your hair," remarked a third.

Catherine proudly showed off her natural hair

As for her question, if blondes have more fun, her fans put her at ease, commenting: "Not a chance blonde have more fun."

"Nooo way, no they don't," added another, whilst a third wrote: "Curls rule and brunettes also have lots of fun."

One eagle-eyed follower, however, noticed a hidden detail from the new picture Catherine shared. "I see that Brown University shirt," they noted.

It's been an exciting week for the 51-year-old, who saw both her children head to University.

Catherine's children have headed off to college

"First day of class at college today for a freshman and senior student, a.k.a. Carys and Dylan. Enjoy every second," The Mask of Zorro star wrote alongside a black and white picture of her two children earlier this week. "I love you and I am so proud of you."

Her fans commented on how much they look like her and commended her for raising two confident and accomplished children.

There were also an abundance of "good luck" messages and posts from other parents going through the same thing.

The stunning photo of the siblings hugging on a street, presumed to be in Rhode Island, where Dylan attends Brown University, comes just days after Catherine admitted she was in tears helping Carys to pack.

Posting to her 3.8 million followers, the Hollywood actress said the big milestone had prompted her to go over old family videos.