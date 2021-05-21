The years really have been kind to Catherine Zeta-Jones. The actress has aged so well over the years as proved by a gorgeous throwback photo she shared on Thursday.

The Prodigal Son star caused a stir among her fans after posting a snap of herself from her time in the musical, 42nd Street, back in 1987 – and she looked incredible with her super-short hair!

Catherine was just 17 when she landed the role of Peggy Sawyer, which she played for two years.

In the photo, Catherine is dressed in character, wearing a striped shirt and waistcoat. Her hair looked so cute cut to just below her ears and perfectly accentuated her killer cheekbones.

Captioning the snap, the actress wrote: "42nd Street at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane, 1987."

Her fans were quick to comment on her age-defying appearance, with one writing: "This seems like only yesterday!" A second said: "So much talent in those eyes."

A third added: "Beautiful then and beautiful now," and a fourth wrote: "Absolutely gorgeous! Still the same!"

Catherine was just 17 when she starred in 42nd Street

Catherine's trip down memory lane comes after she documented her visit to her doctors. The Welsh star shared a photo of herself undergoing an examination at the dermatologist where she was having her skin checked.

In the photo, Catherine’s leg was exposed as the healthcare professional examined moles and freckles on her body. She captioned the photo on her Stories: "Me and Dr. Ellen. Get checked. Skin cancer awareness month."

Catherine is vigilant when it comes to her health, and her concerns are likely heightened given the fact her husband, Michael Douglas, had a cancer diagnosis of his own.

Catherine shared her skin check-up with fans

The Wall Street actor battled throat cancer in 2010 and beat it the following year. Remarkably he said death was not even something he contemplated during his fight.

"It's weird, I know, but during the whole period of chemotherapy and radiation, it never crossed my mind that I could die," he told Paris Match.

The cancer was stage lV and he underwent chemotherapy and radiation to overcome it.

