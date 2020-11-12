Catherine Zeta-Jones' husband Michael Douglas sparks major fan reaction with new look The couple will soon celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary

Catherine Zeta-Jones' husband, Michael Douglas, caused quite the stir on Wednesday when he shared an Instagram post with fans - and his hair was wild!

The star recorded a heartfelt video for Veterans Day but once the proud salutes had passed, Michael's followers were still talking about his crazy hairdo.

Michael, 76, had ditched his dapper appearance for a more casual look, complete with stubble and unruly hair.

SHOP: 15 thoughtful Thanksgiving gift ideas with a royal twist

Loading the player...

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas share never-before-seen video of their life together

His fans applauded his message thanking active and retired veterans but also suggested Michael and his wife, Catherine, 51, find a comb.

"You need a haircut sweetie," wrote one follower, while another said: "You look like you just rolled out of bed," and a third commented: "Tell Cat to comb your hair Mike!"

Of course, there were some fans who liked his casual getup and called his hair "great".

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones as a blonde needs to be seen to be believed

SEE: Catherine Zeta-Jones stuns as a teenager in incredible throwback video

Michael sported a more casual look

It's normally Catherine, who is the one experimenting with her look, although she favours changing her hairstyle, rather than its colour.

The couple - who are proud parents to Dylan, 20, and Carys, 17 - will ring in their 20th wedding anniversary on November 18th, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they won't be having a party.

When asked what their plans are Catherine told People magazine: "I will raise my mask and let my husband passionately kiss me, then I will put it firmly back on."

MORE: Catherine Zeta Jones surprises fans with the accessory she keeps at home

She then added: "We won't be doing any great big party. Not that I'm a big party fan anyway. It would be nice to get all our friends together in one space, but we're not doing that until we're completely out of the woods."

Catherine and Michael have two children together

The couple also share a birthday which they celebrated in September. Michael created a sweet video montage played to the Green Day song Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) and shared it on social media this year.

Michael referenced what a difficult year it has been in his caption: "Happy Birthday Catherine! I bet you are glad this year is over! Here's to the future."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.