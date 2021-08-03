Catherine Zeta-Jones is unrecognisable with Rapunzel hair transformation in ageless photo The Chicago star has had an incredible career in Hollywood

Catherine Zeta-Jones is currently relaxing on a well-deserved vacation in Europe with her family, but work is still not too far from her thoughts.

Over the weekend, the Hollywood star went on a trip down memory lane as she remembered her first ever movie, 1001 Nuits, which was filmed in 1987.

The Chicago actress took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in character in an outtake from the film, dressed in a tan low-cut dress and sporting a Rapunzel-inspired hairstyle.

VIDEO: Catherine Zeta-Jones shares rare glimpse inside huge garden at vacation home

In the caption, Catherine wrote: "TBT. In between takes on my first Movie. ‘1001 Nuits’ Morocco 1987. Directed by French auteur Philippe de Broca who I adored and miss. Great memories."

Fans were quick to comment on just how little Catherine has aged since the movie, with one writing: "How do you not age?" while another wrote: "Beautiful then and now." A third added: "You look beautiful."

Catherine Zeta-Jones looked incredible with Rapunzel-inspired hair

Catherine is no stranger to changing her appearance for movies, and while away in Majorca she also shared another throwback photo – this time from Chicago, where she played Velma Kelly.

In the film, Catherine donned a black bob and bangs, and looked sensational. The award-winning actress has been in Majorca since June and is enjoying spending quality time with her husband Michael Douglas and their children Dylan and Carys.

What's more, last week Catherine's parents, brother and niece joined the family in Spain, having travelled from Wales.

The Chicago star inside her vacation home in Majorca

The star shared a sweet video of herself with her niece Ava chatting in Welsh over the weekend, which went down a treat with her fans.

The famous family's holiday home boasts ten bedrooms and 11,000 square feet of space, and is set on the outskirts of the village of Valldemossa.

Catherine and husband Michael Douglas are enjoying quality time away

Inside, there is a home cinema and a gym for leisure activities and outside there is an idyllic swimming pool, a vineyard and direct access to the sea through the small village of S'Estaca.

The family have marked several celebrations while over there too, including Fourth of July, and Michael's Emmy nomination.

