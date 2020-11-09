Catherine Zeta-Jones stuns fans with incredible teenage throwback video

Catherine Zeta-Jones has enjoyed an incredible career in the entertainment industry, which began on stage in the West End.

The Hollywood star worked in London during the beginning of her acting profession and delighted fans after sharing a throwback video from her theatre days on Instagram over the weekend.

In the footage, which was shared on Instagram, Catherine was seen getting her hair and makeup applied backstage at the Theatre Royal in Drury Lane, London, while talking about her career to an interviewer.

What's more, the mother-of-two looked completely different with a bold makeup look and a bob wig.

VIDEO: Catherine Zeta-Jones as a teenager backstage at the theatre

The interviewer asked Michael Douglas' wife in the clip: "Eight shows a week though, how are you able to maintain that level of performance?" to which she replied: "It's not really nerves, it's a feeling of excitement really.

"I know if I don't calm myself down then I go on that stage going 'bleugh' and people won't know what I am talking about!"

Catherine Zeta-Jones started out her career on stage in the West End

Fans were quick to comment on the video, with one writing: "Oh my goodness you just do not age!" while another wrote: "Oh you still look the same. I really hope that we see you do more on stage." A third added: "This is a similar look from Chicago. Foreshadowing at its best."

The award-winning actress grew up in Swansea, Wales, to parents Patricia and David Jones, and studied musical theatre in London before making a name for herself in Hollywood.

The actress as a little girl with her mum Patricia

Catherine went on to marry Michael Douglas, and the pair share two children, Dylan, 19, and Carys, 17, who are following in their famous parents' footsteps with their love for performing.

The proud mum previously told HELLO!: "They're very musical, so we sing through life - which is a great treat for me because my husband… well, I love him, but he can't sing a note," she explained.

"You know, he claims he sang on the backing track to When the Going Gets Tough, the Touch Gets Going but I know Billy Ocean wouldn't let him.

Catherine and Michael Douglas' children are following in their footsteps

"But my daughter plays piano, my son plays bass guitar and lead guitar and I just bought him a huge drum set, to his father's distaste.

"They love disco, my son's into the Rolling Stones, and it's all very eclectic and wonderful. I love the fact that they love music so much."

