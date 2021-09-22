Kim Kardashian's hair stylist reveals whopping price tag of her Met Gala ponytail

Kim Kardashian became a viral sensation when she rocked up to last week's Met Gala in a black Balenciaga gown with a matching train and mask that completely covered her face.

Her headline-grabbing look was designed by estranged husband Kanye West in collaboration with the brand's creative director, Demna Gvasalia.

Despite spending hours in the makeup chair, Kim opted to shield her face from the red carpet cameras to let her curve-hugging outfit take centre stage.

However, she did add some texture to her ensemble courtesy of her 75-inch ponytail, and on Tuesday, her hairstylist Chris Appleton revealed just how much it cost to have her floor-sweeping accessory.

Taking part in a Q&A on his Instagram Stories, Chris was asked by a fan for the price tag of Kim's jet-black pony.

Without divulging where it was purchased, Chris simply responded with the amount, revealing it cost a whopping $10,000!

Kim's 75-inch ponytail cost $10,000

Sharing a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Kim ahead of the Met Gala, Chris detailed the process of how he got her hair red-carpet ready.

He penned: "Prep hair with @colorwowhair dream coat for a high gloss finish. Using cult favorite hairspray apply throughout roots. Using @leandrolimited scalp care, brush hair into a ponytail. Add extensions for length. Using a @leandrolimited flattening iron with @colorwowhair extra shine spray for a lux finish."

Chris shared the steps to recreate Kim's hair

Kim dropped a major hint about her Met Gala outfit the Saturday before the main event. She was pictured stepping out of her private car in New York City in head-to-toe Balenciaga, wearing a black leather jumpsuit topped with a black belted leather coat, matching gloves, over-the-knee leather boots, and a zip-up leather face mask.

Kim's latest appearances have been heavily influenced by Kanye, who wore a similar outfit to his Donda album listening parties in Atlanta.

Kanye has completely overhauled Kim's style ever since an entire episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians was dedicated to giving her wardrobe a makeover with the help of his stylist – and we love the direction she's heading.

