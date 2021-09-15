This celebrity just exposed the Met Gala's top secret menu – and it's not what you'd expect Celebrities were given a plant based menu

Have you ever wondered what celebrities eat at the Met Gala? All eyes were on the red carpet as celebrities donned their finest attire for the star-studded event on Monday evening. But once the A-listers climb the steps of New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art and slip away into the party, little is known about what happens behind closed doors.

Individual tickets for the top secret event are reported to cost $30,000 (£27,000) with a full table price starting at $275,000 (£200,000). At that price, we'd expect the utmost luxury when it comes to dining, right? But one celebrity proved this wasn't quite the case…

VOGUE revealed that for this year's Met Gala, chefs were tasked with creating a sustainable, plant-based menu that fits the theme of "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion."

The decadent menu featured canapés like collard greens hot chow served on coconut buttermilk cornbread, black rice porcini arancini with pumpkin Calabrian chilli sauce, and watermelon tart with smoked yuzu soy on a panipuri cracker.

Celebrities pay up to $30k for a ticket to the Met Gala

The main dish was a blend of creamy barley with corn, pickled turnips, and roasted maitake, followed by the signature dessert. "Apple", an apple mousse and apple confit with a calvados glaze - served in the shape of the fruit.

It may sound delicious, but Nickelodeon star Keke Palmer had a different opinion. Taking to Twitter to post a photo of her 'meal' the actress wrote: "This why they don’t show y’all the food I’m just playinnnn."

Keke Palmer was less than impressed with her plant based meal

Fans reacted hilariously to the sub-par meal on Twitter, rushing to reply with their thoughts. "I'm trying to figure out what this even is?" replied one fan, whilst another wrote: "The longer you look at it, the grosser it gets."

"They're feeding y’all like it’s Fyre Festival," penned a third fan, to which another replied: "Didn’t the Fyre Festival at least have a cheese sandwich?" Ouch.

From what could be seen in the photo, the 28-year-old's meal at the Met Gala looked similar to one from a canteen salad bar, consisting of tomatoes, bulgar wheat, cucumbers, lettuce and mushrooms – and Twitter was not impressed. We wouldn't be either...

