Kim Kardashian's glossy bob transformation has given us hair envy The star celebrated Thanksgiving with her entire family

Kim Kardashian has had long hair, red hair, blonde hair and even braided hair but her locks in her latest photo might just be her best yet.

The reality TV star shared a picture on Instagram on Friday and her glossy bob is hair goals!

Kim, 40, reclined in an armchair and wore a silk shirt with matching trousers in the snapshot and her hair was as shiny as her outfit.

She simply captioned the post: "Thankful," and her followers called her "beautiful".

Kim has been sharing throwback images of herself on Instagram recently and surprised fans with a totally different look earlier this week.

She wore red latex trousers and a bustier and had crimson hair. Many of Kim's fans didn't even recognise her and some confused her with her younger sister, Kylie Jenner.

Fans loved her sleek bob

Kim turned 40 last month and celebrated in true Kardashian style with a luxury trip to a private island.

She's continued to share photos from her sun-filled getaway on social media and on Friday she also posted some photos of herself in a mini dress on Instagram Stories.

The star was promoting her KKW Beauty 40th birthday collection.

Kim jetted to a private island for her 40th

The Kardashian-Jenner family got together over Thanksgiving at Kris Jenner's Palm Springs home where they enjoyed a turkey spread fit for a king.

They shared a whole host of selfies together as they kicked off the festive period.

