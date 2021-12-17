Gwen Stefani stuns with gorgeous dark hair transformation The No Doubt frontwoman looked very different...

Gwen Stefani showed off a very different look on Thursday night after ditching her signature platinum blonde locks.

The No Doubt frontwoman temporarily ventured over to the dark side to promote her original Holiday Madness game, swapping out her iconic hue for a raven wig with choppy bangs. Gwen looked gorgeous with her darker hair, which contrasted beautifully against her porcelain complexion.

Adding lashings of black mascara, Gwen looked almost unrecognizable as she posed with a perfectly manicured finger in her mouth while dressed in a snowman hoodie.

Captioning the stunning snap, Gwen wrote on Instagram: "This rlly is holiday madness!! round 3 let’s go!! vote for ur faves on my IGS and twitter. gxmas."

The image was shared to promote her Holiday Madness game, in which fans vote for their favorite songs off her Christmas album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas.

Fans were blown away by Gwen's appearance, with one gushing: "You are so gorgeous Gwen. I have a girl crush LOL."

Gwen stunned fans with her dark hair transformation

A second said: "You look so good are you kidding me!" A third added: "You are gorgeous throughout; Blake is a lucky man."

This is going to be an extra-special Christmas for Gwen and her husband Blake Shelton, as it's their first as a married couple.

They tied the knot in the summer in an intimate ceremony held at their ranch in Oklahoma. The wedding was attended by their family and close friends, including The Voice host Carson Daly, who officiated their big day.

Gwen's sons played an important role in her wedding to Blake Shelton

Gwen's three sons, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, all had special roles on their mom's big day, and she wore a gorgeous wedding dress with the names of her children, herself, and Blake all embroidered across the train.

Gwen and Blake met on The Voice back in 2014 and began dating a year later. They announced their engagement at the end of 2020 following a five-year romance but made the decision to wait to get married until it was safe to do so as they wanted to make sure their loved ones were able to attend.

