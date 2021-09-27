Gwen Stefani has mastered the art of switching up her appearance for a variety of reasons, but this subtle yet drastic change was one none of her fans saw coming.

The singer shared a series of photos on her Instagram from a shoot she did recently which featured her sporting a new look.

She donned a series of sparkly chains and a combination of denim, plaid, and fringe in her outfit, mostly hidden by the framing of the photos, plus a pair of giant heart-shaped earrings.

However, the center of attention in the pictures was her bright blonde locks, which she adorned in bangs across her forehead.

She also had two long strands coming down the sides that framed her face and which she even playfully tugged on. The rest of her hair was tied as a ponytail, which she whipped around in one of the shots.

Gwen simply wrote, "#photodump!!" along with the pictures as she reposted her photographer's own share.

Gwen's new hair do certainly came in with a "bang"

Fans were simply left stunned by the shots, with many of them commenting on the singer's new hairstyle.

One fan commented, "Whoever is in charge of this woman's hair/wigs/extensions is a master," with another saying, "What's Gwen doing? Aging backwards!"

A third wrote, "Now that's a 21st century hair cut," and one added, "Oh my God these photoooosss are just ON POINT!!!! Fire!! Sooo stunnnning."

The 51-year-old musician caused a divisive stir recently when she shared some videos from when she said yes to her dream wedding dress, showing Gwen strutting and posing in her custom Vera Wang gown.

The Hollaback Girl singer's wedding dress videos received mixed opinions

While many rushed to the comments section to praise the star's wedding dress, others weren't so keen. One fan wrote, "THE MOST BEAUTIFUL BRIDE," and another agreed, adding, "Your wedding dress was absolutely stunning you looked beautiful."

On the other hand, comments included, "Sorry Gwen but not a fan of the dress," and, "Beautiful but not too fond of the top part, however you are gorgeous."

