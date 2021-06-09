Gwen Stefani's fans can't believe their eyes over her new hairdo The singer looked amazing!

Gwen Stefani is a chameleon when it comes to her looks and is easily able to adapt to anything, and she amazed her fans as she debuted a fierce new hairstyle.

MORE: Gwen Stefani's $13million mansion with fiancé Blake Shelton has wild interiors

The singer kept most of her signature blonde locks, but she also added some black streaks to segment her 'do, and it looked incredible.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gwen Stefani debuts incredible new hairstyle

"Good morning," the Hollaback Girl singer wrote, adding a heart, a candy and a ribbon emoji.

The singer's choice of emojis was incredibly fitting, as she looked just like a piece of candy in her cotton candy pink gingham dress.

Gwen was literally sparkling, courtesy of a filter, as the camera zoomed into her face, and she showed off the style, as well as some glittery eyeshadow.

Fans were falling over themselves to compliment the Voice judge, with one writing: "The hair is everything!!" and another added: "So stunning! I love this hair."

A third mused that Gwen's attitude to style could be one of the many reasons that fiancé Blake Shelton fell for her.

Gwen looked incredible with her new look

I know this is off track but you have always been you and I think that's one of the things Blake likes about you," they put. "You do you, it is your life after all."

MORE: Gwen Stefani's son appears in very rare photo with sister – and he looks so different

MORE: Gwen Stefani could be a lost member of the Spice Girls in incredible new picture

Other fans hoped that the bold change in appearance could be a hint that the singer was about to drop some new album news.

The Slow Clap singer's new look comes after she debuted a different style, in which she coloured most of her hair dark.

The star surprised fans with a different look recently

However, as the hairstyle was much longer than what Gwen usually opts for, it was likely that she was wearing extensions and clip-in bangs.

Her look still looked incredible though, as she styled a long, brown ponytail and some burnt bangs.

In typical Gwen style, she added some dramatic flair to her new 'do by keeping the middle section blonde, almost giving the illusion of a shaved head against her darker hue.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.