Tracee Ellis Ross looks lean in lycra for very stretchy workout Work hard, play hard

Tracee Ellis Ross slipped out of her designer duds and into some activewear as she showed off exactly how she maintains her fit physique.

The Black-ish actress took to her Instagram stories to give fans a sneak peek into her exercise regime - and it looks rubbery to say the least.

Tracee was enduring a Tracy Anderson Method workout complete with many resistance bands and her outfit was on point too.

WATCH: Tracee works up a sweat during a Tracy Anderson Method workout

The star looked lean and toned in a white cropped top which she'd teamed with tight, black leggings.

She wore a facemask for her workout which took place in a huge, mirrored fitness studio - presumably one of Tracy's many workout locations.

While her fans couldn't comment on the post, we're sure Tracee impressed them with her moves and her outfit.

Tracee wowed in Elle Mexico

Her look is in stark contrast to the other posts she has been sharing recently. Tracee appeared in Elle Mexico wearing a series of spectacular outfits.

Staying true to her ever-stylish self, she killed it in a pink, PVC coat, which she teamed with black pantyhose and high heels.

Tracee also wowed in just lingerie and stilettos for a look she oozed confidence in. Her oversized shoes stole the show in another photo as she teamed the chunky, black footwear with a sequinned dress and long, white gloves.

Tracee's shows Black-ish is coming to an end after eight seasons

Her fans can't get enough of Tracee and they rush to lavish her posts with compliments every time.

So it's not surprising that they have been left saddened that her show Black-ish is coming to an end after eight seasons.

She reminded her social media followers of the news on Instagram and wrote: "How it started, how it’s ending! Start your new year off with @blackishabc’s farewell season premiere on Jan 4, and watch seasons 1-7 on @hulu! #blackish."

