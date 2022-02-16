Loose Women's Ruth Langsford switches up her look with new hairstyle We are loving the revamp!

Ruth Langsford was in for a treat on Tuesday. The Loose Women panellist headed to the Josh Wood Colour salon to top up her highlights and roots.

MORE: Ruth Langsford reveals the time she thought her relationship with Eamonn Holmes was 'doomed'

The 61-year-old was also given a voluminous blow-dry - and wow, she looks fabulous! "Cooked and ready to dry," she remarked, adding: "Blow dried and ready to spray."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langdsford unveils stunning hair revamp

There's no denying that Ruth has gorgeous blonde highlights, but anyone with coloured hair will know it can be difficult to keep it looking shiny and healthy, let alone preventing the dreaded split ends.

SEE: Ruth Langsford's hair hack is a game-changer - and just £19

MORE: Eamonn Holmes sparks response as he gives update on his health

Back in 2020, the presenter revealed her clever trick for revitalising damaged hair on This Morning - and her favourite products. During the show's beauty segment, Ruth told hairdresser Michael Douglas that she loves to use an Olaplex treatment at home and that she's been thrilled with the results.

"It's [for] the highlights, and it's supposed to stop breakage... but definitely it helps with split ends and strengthening your hair," she said.

Ruth often switches up her hairstyle

Meanwhile, the new hairstyle comes shortly after the mum-of-one opened up about being stepmum to husband Eamonn Holmes' children. The couple share son Jack, 19, and Eamonn is also dad to Declan, 32, Rebecca, 30, and 28-year-old Niall from his marriage to first wife Gabrielle.

MORE: This Morning stars' luxury homes: Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield and more

"I was very nervous," she recalled on Loose Women. "I didn't meet them for quite a while. They were about five, six and eight. He's such a devoted father and I do remember thinking 'if they don't like me, this is doomed'.

"Quite understandably - they're his number-one priority, so I was very nervous. But Eamonn was great, he just said to me 'Just be yourself and let them come to you, they're very different personalities.'

"He told me which one would come first, he said who would come first, second... and they all absolutely did."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.