Helen Flanagan's sleek new bob makes us want to go for the chop Scott Sinclair's fiancée dazzles with her 'new' do…

Helen Flanagan always looks super gorgeous. Whether she's dressed down at home with her adorable children Matilda, Delilah and Charlie or out and about with her footballer fiancé Scott Sinclair, she never has a day off from looking glam.

READ: Helen Flanagan glams up for date night - rocking a ASOS floral dress

The former Coronation Street star has changed her hair many times over the years, having had raven tresses, platinum blonde locks and even went red at one point! But she does tend to favour - and go back to longer styles, so you can imagine our surprise when we saw her rocking a bobbed look on Tuesday evening!

Loading the player...

WATC H: Helen Flanagan's Everyday Makeup Tutorial

Very reminiscent of 90s style Posh Spice, the sleek and straight look really suited the actress. Dressed in a khaki jumpsuit with glowing, minimal makeup, she wrote: "A short hair moment."

MORE: Why Helen Flanagan has been wearing her dresses back to front

The snap amassed almost 30,000 'likes' on Instagram and numerous comments. Her celebrity pals quickly gave their verdict. Lucy Mecklenburg wrote a series of flame emojis, and Lydia Bright added: "LOVE IT."

Helen's got a brand new look!

It turns out though, that Helen's hair was actually perfected using hair extensions. Yes that's right, are you as surprised as us? It looks so subtle; you can hardly tell. Helen's hairdresser and bestie Jay Birmingham created the look using Beauty Works extensions and we're obsessed.

Her new look was created using Beauty Works hair extensions

Jay has quite the portfolio of famous ladies that he creates stunning styles for on a regular basis. From Amanda Holden and Rochelle Humes to Molly-Mae Hague and Michelle Visage, the talented professional has worked with them all.

READ: Helen Flanagan makes quick change into skinny jeans after dress malfunction

The stylist worked with Nicky Clarke early on in his career. He told Salon Business: "I assisted Nicky on some really exciting projects and learned the craft from him and the team. I knew I wanted to build something for myself and therefore went on to open my own salon in Birmingham."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.