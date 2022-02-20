Helen Flanagan's fashion sense goes from strength to strength and she couldn't have looked more glamorous in her latest outfit, which she shared to social media on Sunday.

The actress looked so stylish in an incredible low-cut red minidress, posing perched on the top of the seat in a restaurant booth.

The mum-of-three teamed her frock with black tights and neutral makeup and wore her hair pulled back from her face.

Sharing the snap to her Instagram Stories, the blonde beauty captioned it: "Feeling more glam last night… wore a dress from @houseofcb a few years old."

WATCH: Helen Flanagan poses at home in lingerie

The snap came just a couple of days after Helen looked stunning in a figure-flattering nude outfit. The star rocked the bodycon dress which showed off her trim waist and her long, toned legs.

In a series of photos shared to Instagram, Helen posed on a velvet couch, revealing the dress' daring thigh-split as she extended her lean limbs.

Helen looked fabulous in the red dress

Her fans rushed to compliment her on the look, with one responding: "WOW! You look fabulous!" A second gushed: "Wow Helen you look absolutely unbelievably gorgeous. WOW love, looking hot babe," and a third added: "You are a stunner, Helen."

Helen regularly shares some of our favourite looks in all of social media, but it's not all about the dresses – she looks amazing in trousers, too.

Last week, the 31-year-old dropped jaws in the slinkiest pair of leather trousers, which she paired with a funky keyhole top.

The star also looks stunning in trousers

The halterneck style boasted an abstract geometric print and a subtle shimmer. The former I'm a Celebrity contestant wore her blonde locks pinned back in a loose updo, with the front section tumbling loose and framing her face.

Helen not only shares incredible looks to social media but some insights into her busy life as a mum, too. The style icon shares her children Matilda, six, Delilah, three, and Charlie, ten months, with her fiancé, footballer Scott Sinclair.

