Rumer Willis stuns fans with gorgeous hair transformation you need to see

Rumer Willis has been rocking wild curly hair of late – but she left her fans stunned this week when she showed off a brand new 'do.

The daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis looked gorgeous as she posed by the ocean ahead of an early morning swim – but it was her new hairstyle that got fans talking. There was not a curl in sight as Rumer's fiery red locks had been straightened into a sleek style that cascaded down her back.

WATCH: Rumer Willis delivers powerful message about her health for important reason

While she looks beautiful whatever her hairstyle, Rumer's new look revealed slightly longer bangs that she wore choppy and fell just over her eyes.

Fans were quick to react to her change in appearance, with one commenting: "LOVE the new hair!" A second said: "Absolutely love your hair color. Stunning."

A third added: "I love your hair like that," and a fourth remarked: "How does your hair look so great that early?"

Rumer stunned fans with her sleek straight hair

Rumer often gets her followers worked up with her Instagram posts, but she is the first to admit that it has taken her a long time to love her body.

Last month, the actress proudly posed in several lingerie sets to mark Valentine's Day while sharing a love note to her body.

Rumer posted a number of photos showing her in black, purple, and red lingerie, and spoke up about "accepting" her shadows before urging her followers to "love all of you".

Rumer stressed the importance of self-love with several lingerie photos

"It is easy to love the parts of ourselves that we feel are likable or exciting, the ones we lead with in the world," she began her inspirational post.

"This year I have been working on exploring the shadows and radically accepting them, as challenging as that may feel at times. Allowing myself to be seen, to be vulnerable. Shining a light on them and reframing the idea around growth from trying to let go or get rid of parts of myself to allowing them all to exist and loving them all."

She continued: "From my experience, the parts that we reject in ourselves are usually just very young parts that are hurting and actually need the most love." The 33-year-old then invited fans "to explore your own shadows" and "love all of you unconditionally and uncompromisingly".

