Rumer Willis stuns fans as she reveals 'accidental good hair day' - and she looks incredible Fans loved her new look

Rumer Willis has floored her fans with a series of selfies showcasing her natural beauty. The 32-year-old - Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's eldest child - posted three photos which she captioned: "Accidental Good Hair Day."

The images show Rumer wearing a teal jumper with her auburn colored hair falling down around her shoulders in gorgeous natural curls.

MORE: Rumer Willis shows off major change to her body in sunbathing picture

Loading the player...

WATCH: Demi Moore undergoes major transformation - and you have to see it to believe it

The comments section was soon flooded with compliments from Rumer's fans and famous friends. "Love!!!" wrote Carrie Ann Inaba while Dree Hemingway told the star: "This hair. Keep. Forever. Thank you." "YASSSSS we're finally twins haha!" said Nikki Reed.

READ: Demi Moore is age-defying as she poses in swimsuit alongside 'twin' daughters

RELATED: Demi Moore and daughters surprise fans with baby photo

Rumer revealed her 'accidental good hair day' on Instagram

Other followers noted a resemblance between Rumer and an iconic film character. "Aka Jennifer Beals in Flashdance," one stated with a second echoing: "You look a bit like Jennifer Beals in Flashdance." Someone else, meanwhile, wrote: "Reminds me of classic Sigourney Weaver or Geena Davis!"

READ: Rumer Willis has the best response to fans concerned about her health after looking 'too thin'

MORE: Rumer Willis leaves little to the imagination in tiny string bikini

Rumer's Instagram account is full of striking snapshots of the Hostage actress - but she hasn't always had that level of self-confidence. She has previously spoken about dealing with body shaming as a teen and how she was targeted by gossip blogs as the child of celebrities.

The star's social media accounts are full of striking snapshots

"They said I had a huge jaw. They said I had a ′potato head'," the star told HuffPost in 2019. "When you're 14 or 15, I didn't really understand having value in myself yet. My mind went to, 'Okay, so if I get skinny or if I dress the right way or present myself very hyper-sexually and dress this way, then I'll be valued.'"

READ: Demi Moore twins with daughter Rumer in red hot bikini for beach photo

MORE: Rumer Willis' fans defend star after Sharon Stone comments

"So much for me became wrapped up in that my value set is based on what other people think of me, and had nothing to do with what I thought about myself," she added.

Rumer is Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's eldest daughter

Rumer further stated that it was her mom, Demi, who taught her to ignore the criticism.

"I definitely talked to my mom, and her thing was always, you can't read the comments," she said. "You could post the most beautiful picture about how you've gone and you're helping kids or you're giving your time and someone will still find a way to rag on you."

Read more HELLO! US stories here