Everything you need to know about the Eurovision Song Contest 2022: hosts, voting and how to watch

The Eurovision Song Contest is back for another year, and we think we speak for everyone when we say we're seriously excited.

Following Italian rock band Måneskin's victory in 2021, this year's event is being held in Italy and see more than 26 artists from different countries represent their countries in what's sure to be a night to remember. Ahead of the ceremony kicking off, here's all you need to know about the Eurovision Song Contest 2022…

When are where is the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 happening?

The Eurovision grand finale will take place on Saturday 14 May 2022 in the PalaOlimpico Arena located in Turin, following the long-held tradition that the competition will be hosted in the home country of the previous year's winner.

Following Måneskin's win in 2021, this year's contest will be held in Italy

Hosting the ceremony are Italian TV presenter Alessandro Cattelan, singer Laura Pausini, and British-Lebanese singer Mika - although there will be some UK stars on presenting duties (more on that below…)

How can I watch Eurovision Song Contest 2022 finale in the UK?

The BBC will begin airing the finale at 8pm on Saturday 14 May, with viewers able to tune in either via BBC One or BBC iPlayer.

Fans will also be able to catch the competition on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds, where it is also being broadcast, and if you've missed the semi-finals, there's no need to worry, as you can catch up on BBC iPlayer before Saturday night.

Who is hosting the Eurovision Song Contest 2022?

Longtime host Graham Norton will be returning for his 13th Eurovision Song Contest, commentating live from Turin, while TV presenter and Strictly star AJ Odudu will be taking the reins of the Eurovision Spokesperson and deliver the results of the UK professional jury vote live from Salford.

Graham Norton will be commentating live from Turin

Meanwhile, over on BBC Radio 2, Ken Bruce will continue his long-running Eurovision coverage, where he will also be hosting live from the Italian city.

Who is representing the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest 2022?

The nation's hopes and dreams are now on TikTok star Sam Ryder, who will be representing the UK with his song Space Man.

Sam Ryder is representing the UK this year

He'll be the 22nd artist to take to the stage as part of the competition, in between Australia and Poland, and if he does manage to clinch the top spot, it will mark the sixth win for the United Kingdom since the competition started 66 years ago.

How can I vote in the Eurovision Song Contest 2022?

Viewers can cast their Eurovision vote by phone, text or through the official Eurovision app. You can download the app from the Apple Store here, or Android users can get it from the Google Play Store here.

