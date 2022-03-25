Susanna Reid's hair transformation makes her look like Jennifer Aniston

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid took to Instagram on Thursday to share her new look and her celebrity friends and fans alike were wowed.

Susanna posted a selfie of her new lob (that's long bob, to you and I) thanking her hairdresser for her "fresh trim." The 51-year-old star's hair was noticeably shorter, sitting just above her shoulder and looked distinctly similar to Jennifer Aniston's iconic layered 'The Rachel' cut.

WATCH: Susanna Reid opens up about panic attacks on GMB

The presenter's new look had shorter layers at the front for a pretty, choppy look perfect for spring and the compliments rolled in. Fellow ITV star Lorraine Kelly simply wrote: "Beautiful." While Lizzie Cundy commented: "Fabulous hair darling." Presenter Steph McGovern of Steph's Packed Lunch wrote: "Ooh I love that cut."

Susanna's colleague Ben Shephard liked the post, as did celebrity chef Tom Kerridge and presenter Emily Atack, while praise flooded in from fans too.

One wrote: "Beautiful gorgeous woman your hair style suits you," while another said: "Ah I love the caramel brownie hair!"

Fans were wowed by Susanna Reid's glossy new look

Susanna is well known for her glossy brunette hair, but for her recent makeover she's had a few blonde slices put through to lighten her mane in time for the warmer weather.

With her newly lightened locks, we recommend Susannah adds a deep conditioning hair mask into her washing routine to keep her mane in top condition.

L'Oreal Elvive Hydra Hyaluronic Acid Mask, £3.99, Boots

This budget-friendly buy is beauty-editor approved for lightweight yet super-hydrating nourishment for hair. Thirsty, colour-treated hair will drink it right up, leaving your mane shiny and bouncy.

