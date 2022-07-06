Ginger Zee compares her hair to a caveman's in revealing new photo The star looked very different

Ginger Zee's glossy head of curls was nowhere to be seen after several days in the great outdoors.

The GMA meteorologist posted a photo on Instagram in which she showed off what happens when she does nothing to her hair.

Posing alongside the untamed character from the movie, Encino Man, Ginger's normally, luscious locks were looking tired and a little unkempt.

WATCH: Ginger Zee does epic hair flick after style disaster

She wrote: "My hair after not doing anything to it for 5 days except swimming in salt water and putting it in a bun looks eerily like #EncinoMan."

Her fans commented with laughing face emojis and some were stunned at how different she looked, and her husband, Ben Aaron, couldn't wait to weigh in either.

He simply wrote: "Betty Nugz," referring to the female cave person that was resurrected from the swimming pool at the end of the movie.

Ginger likened her hair to a cavemans and her husband agreed

Their social media followers loved their interaction, as they always do.

The couple have no problem with teasing one another and regularly delight fans by commenting on each other's posts.

The two have been married since 2014 and are parents to boys Adrian, six, and Miles, four.

The couple are proud parents to their two boys

While they have plenty of comedic banter going on between them, Ginger and Ben are seriously supportive of one another too.

Such as recently when the ABC star and both their sons were struck down by Covid.

She revealed that Ben took complete control of the household, not only caring for the three but also taking care of unforeseen setbacks when their sewer pump died.

"Covid update and a photo of our hero… Daddy has been dressed like this for days…@benaarontv …. And yes taking my own advice and remembering storms don't last forever," she wrote then.

