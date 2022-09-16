Louise Redknapp undergoes dramatic hair transformation – fans react

Louise Redknapp has shocked fans by chopping off her long blonde locks. The mother-of-two- took to Instagram on Thursday to debut her new 'lob' and was inundated with compliments.

"Chop chop. Thank you so much @tomsmithhd at @billicurrie," she simply captioned her post, which included two stunning photos of herself showcasing her new hair style.

Thankfully, her hairdresser, Tom Smith, went into detail about it on his personal account. "Absolutely love this change for the beautiful @louiseredknapp. We've been talking about going for a shorter, blonder shape for a while and we just decided to go for it!

"Inspired by the 'midi flick', one of this autumns top haircut trends, I cut a multilayered, modern, textured shape that just hits Lou’s collarbone.

Louise looked stunning with her new hairstyle

"Collarbone length haircuts are great for adding volume and texture as the support of the shoulder helps give the hair lift and movement."

He continued: "We cranked up the blonde, Working with Lou’s sun kissed highlights after the summer, and enhanced them further with soft, warm buttery tones that suit her so well. Used @olaplex all the way through to keep the hair strong and vibrant."

Fans of Louise went wild for the new style. "SO GOOD," commented one, whilst a second added: "Oh.my.yes." A third seemed inspired by the transformation and added: "Divine! I'm going for it next week!"

The singer posted several new photos on Instagram

Louise's change comes just weeks after she spoke exclusively to HELLO! about her fitness regime, revealing that she stays in shape thanks to pilates.

"I love pilates on the tower or on the reformer just because it's quick and it feels like a proper workout,” she admitted.

Louise's hairdressed shared a fun video of her transformation

“One of my best friends is a pilates instructor so I get through the whole hour. I think that's why I love it so much because I just lie there, my legs in straps doing an exercise and we're chatting away so it's lovely, just a nice thing to go and do."