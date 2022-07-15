Romeo Beckham debuts bold hair transformation following Mia Regan split The star went back to blonde

Romeo Beckham has unveiled a dramatic hair transformation following his recent split from his girlfriend of three years, Mia Regan.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the professional footballer treated his 3.6 million followers to a snap of his brand-new hairstyle. Ditching his former brunette locks, Romeo unveiled a striking, luminous platinum hairdo.

He captioned the post: "Blonde is backkkkk, the best @seandonaldsonstylist."

This isn't the first time the 19-year-old has opted to dye his cropped hair a brilliant blonde. Romeo has been a huge fan of the look since May 2021 when he first unveiled his trademark locks.

Romeo unveiled his new blonde look

The hairstylist in question also happens to be Sir Richard Branson's personal hairstylist. Sean even had the honour of freshening up Sir Richard's look ahead of his monumental space flight aboard one of his own Virgin Galactic ships.

Earlier this week, Romeo's former girlfriend Mia Regan similarly debuted a brand-new hairstyle. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the 19-year model shared a snap of herself showing off her shorter, choppy tresses. "The best @lillibridger @larrykinghair [star and heart emojis]," she simply wrote, adding a cutting hair emoji.

Mia Regan similarly showed off her hair transformation

The duo's respective glow-ups come in the wake of their recent split. Whilst the footballer hasn't yet broken his silence, their separation appears to be amicable given that only four days ago, his parents, Victoria and David, liked a string of Mia's social media posts.

Speculation of their split first arose when fans noticed how the football star deleted all photographs and mentions of Mia from his Instagram page. A source suggests the duo decided to part ways owing to their hectic schedules and long-distance relationship struggles.

The pair became "Instagram official" in September 2019 when the blonde beauty took to her social page to wish her beau a happy 17th birthday - they had actually begun dating months prior.

