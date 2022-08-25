Romeo Beckham reveals new hand tattoo amid swirling romance rumours

Much like his famous dad, David, Romeo Beckham has a penchant for tattoos, and on Wednesday, the footballer unveiled a fresh inking.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the 19-year-old flashed his new hand tattoo done by Miami-based artist, Tatu Panda. The latest addition to his collection spans four fingers and spells out 'love', with one letter on each digit.

In the photo, Romeo credited the tattoo artist and included a giant white heart emoji to convey his appreciation. Within the past year, the star has quickly been adding to his tattoo collection. He got his first eagle inking last year, after turning 18.

Speaking about it at the time, Romeo told his Instagram fans: "It's my first one. I got it for my birthday present."

Romeo unveiled his new tattoo

His ex, Mia Regan, who was there with him, added: "I don't think any tattooing is good for you, as in, for your bloodstream."

The star's other tattoos include a dove, various cherubs, and a giant winged cross on the back of his neck to match his dad.

Romeo's new inking comes after the star sparked romance rumours following his shock split from model girlfriend, Mia Regan. Speculation of a possible new love arose during Romeo's recent trip to Disney World alongside Cruz and his girlfriend, Tana.

The brothers enjoyed a trip to Disney World

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice how Romeo tagged fellow footballer Jordyn Huitema, sparking rumours of a new romance. Jordyn, 21, is thought to be single following a recent breakup from her boyfriend of five years. Romeo, meanwhile, called it quits with Mia Regan in early June after a three-year relationship.

It's thought that the pair decided to part ways owing to their hectic schedules and long-distance relationship; model Mia lives in the UK while Romeo is now based in America.

Mia and Romeo split earlier this year

The teen ditched London for the US in a bid to pursue his football career. He plays for Inter Miami FC – owned in part by his dad, David Beckham – and has been working hard to establish himself within the team.

