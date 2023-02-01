Julia Roberts praises 'one of a kind' daughter Hazel as she talks about her family life The Pretty Woman actress is a doting mother-of-three

Julia Roberts is a doting mom-of-three to twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 18, and younger son Henry, 15, who she shares with husband Danny Moder.

The Pretty Woman actress loves nothing more than being a parent, and is incredibly protective of her childrens' privacy.

However, the award-winning actress previously gave a rare insight into her family life as she chatted to CBS News, gushing over her teenage daughter, and how she is a "one of a kind" girl.

Recalling the evening Hazel joined her father Danny on the red carpet at Cannes back in 2021, Julia explained that the teen took it all in her stride.

"She is a one-of-a-kind, that girl," said Julia. "We were Facetiming actually right before they went out. And she was lying on the bed, and I said, 'What time is it? What are you guys doing?'

"She goes, 'Oh, Dad's, you know, just putting his tie on. We're getting ready to go.' And I said, 'Oh, are you ready?' 'Yeah.' Like, she didn't really look ready to me, you know, ponytail? And I was, like, 'Hmm, little eyeliner?'

Julia Roberts' daughter Hazel on the red carpet with dad Danny Moder

"She was, like, 'I didn't bring eyeliner, Mom, what are you talkin' about?' It's, like, 'Okay, yeah.' I mean, what eyeliner? (laughs) I mean, who needs eyeliner? Just Cannes! I mean, it's just sweet, just the innocence. She's just with her dad. It's not about anything else."

During the interview, the actress also revealed that she often debates with her husband over who the children look most alike.

"I always think that they all look like me, and then Danny comes home from work, and I go, 'Oh, you, that's who they look like,'" she said.

Julia and Danny are doting parents to three children

While she admitted that she loves making movies, her home life is front and centre. The Oscar-winning actress confessed during the chat: "It just never consumed me, being an actor. It is my dream come true. But it is not my only dream come true."

When asked about her other dreams, Julia said: "The life that I’ve built with my husband. The life that we’ve built with our children. And that's the best stuff. The point is to come home at the end of the day triumphantly to them."

