Princess Kate is spellbinding in waist-cinching jacket and Queen's poignant pearls The mother-of-three opted for a poignant choice of accessory

The Princess of Wales was the picture of elegance in a sombre black ensemble as she joined her husband Prince William at the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance on Saturday night.

MORE: Love Princess Kate's iconic yellow dress? It comes in another amazing colour

Wearing a waist-cinching jacket adorned with three poppy pins, Princess Kate looked spellbinding as she made her way into the Royal Albert Hall for the special commemorative concert. The mother-of-three sported a pleated, floaty skirt, which she teamed with semi-sheer tights, black heels and a smart boxy clutch. It was Kate's poignant choice of accessories that really caught the eye, however, with the royal choosing to pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II by wearing her Japanese Pearl Choker necklace and her Bahrain Diamond and Pearl Drop earrings.

Loading the player...

WATCH: King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla lead arrivals at Festival of Remembrance

The four-strand necklace with a central diamond clasp was commissioned by the Queen herself, made from pearls given to her by the Japanese government. While the necklace had always belonged to Her Majesty, Kate's late mother-in-law Princess Diana famously wore the beautiful necklace a state banquet for the Netherlands in 1982.

READ: Royal Style Watch: From Princess Kate's belted coat to Duchess Meghan's anorak

SEE: Princess Kate was raised in sweet £34k countryside home – take a look

Princess Kate most notably wore the jewels to Her Majesty's state funeral in September, as well as to Prince Philip's funeral last year.

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance

During the course of the evening, a tribute will be paid to the Queen, who was the Royal British Legion’s patron and the longest serving Commander-in-Chief of the British Armed Forces, so Princess Kate's choice of accessory was all the more meaningful.

The Princess of Wales wore her brunette hair down in a sleek, straight style and kept her makeup fresh and glowing, adding a slick of pink lipstick to match her rosy blusher.

Princess Kate sported her go-to three poppies on her lapel

She sported three poppies on the lapel of her jacket, which are thought to honour her family members who have fought and died in wars. Princess Kate's great-grandmother had three brothers who were killed in action during the First World War, however, the reason for the mother-of-three wearing multiple poppies has never been confirmed by the palace.

Prince William looked equally smart in a sombre suit, proudly displaying his medals on his jacket.

She wore the late Queen's Japanese Pearl Choker necklace

The festival is dedicated to all those that have served and sacrificed hailing from Britain and the Commonwealth. It will be broadcast live on BBC One from the Royal Albert Hall.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra, were all on the guest list.

Kate wore the pearls to both Prince Philip's funeral (pictured) and the Queen's

This year's event was bittersweet for the royal family following the death of Her Majesty the Queen. Last year's celebration also went ahead without the late monarch, who was forced to cancel her appearance due to medical advice from her doctors.

Following the Festival, all the royals will unite again at the annual Remembrance Day Service at The Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday.

POLL: Have your say on the royal family under King Charles III

It will be Charles' first as King and he is set to lay a new wreath, the design of which pays tribute to the wreath of His Majesty’s grandfather, King George VI, and Queen Elizabeth II.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.