Kate Beckinsale's hair transformation in adorable photo is truly out of this world We bow to thee, princess

Kate Beckinsale showed off her range of quirky styles with a brand new picture she shared along with an adorable member of her family.

The actress posted a pair of snapshots on her Instagram as she was ready to embark on a day out on the town with her dog Myf.

In a selfie she shared, she wore a crop top that showed off her toned midriff and a pair of green sweatpants to complete her casual look.

However, it was her hair that caught the attention of her many fans and followers, as she'd styled it into two buns on the sides of her head, a nod to the iconic 'do Princess Leia rocked in the Star Wars series.

Myf posed alongside her while comfortably resting in her bag, and was clearly happy to be spending the day outdoors as evidenced by a second snap Kate shared.

"Myf loves a jaunt," the Jolt actress captioned the series of shots.

Fans immediately were in love with the Princess Leia reference and flooded the comments section with their witticisms, with one commenting: "Princess Leia and Chewbacca."

The actress rocked a pair of signature Princess Leia buns

Another wrote: "Looks like it's got some Ewok in it, Princess….," and a third added: "Aren't You A Little Short To Be A Stormtrooper."

Many others gushed over how incredibly Kate's natural beauty shone, including Michelle Pfeiffer, who left a series of heart emojis.

A fan wrote: "You are literally NOT aging! Gorgeous, Kate," with another adding: "I'm starting to believe that this woman is not only just playing a vampire on the big screen."

The Underworld star has frequently showed off her penchant for more avant-garde and out-there styles, which she also did with another recent post.

Kate and Myf enjoyed a day out in the sun

Kate made fans swoon when she shared a photo of herself on the set of her upcoming film, The Prisoner’s Daughter, wearing a ripped sleeveless top paired with a lacy black mini skirt that matched her show stopping lace fishnet stockings.

She finished the outfit with massive lace-up platform boots and studded bracelets and struck a fierce pose alongside All-American Rejects singer Tyson Ritter, who rocked a t-shirt and ripped jean shorts that matched her look.

