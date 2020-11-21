Kate Beckinsale is unrecognisable after jaw-dropping transformation The actress looked completely different from her normal self

Kate Beckinsale left fans stunned after sharing a video of herself on Instagram - and she looks nothing like she normally does.

The star, 47, had undergone a mammoth transformation thanks to an app which made her into Keith Flint from The Prodigy - complete with a partially shaved head.

In the footage, Kate's face had been morphed with the late singer's and the results were astounding.

Kate captioned the clip: "@katebeckinsale as Flint" and her followers were clearly a little taken back by the creation and commented: "Add this to list of things I wasn't expecting to see today," and "I can't unsee this".

There were also a lot of followers who simply commented with crying with laughter face emojis.

Kate is no stranger to funny social media posts and regularly keeps her fans entertained with her quirky antics.

Kate morphed into Keith Flint

She shares her home in LA with her two cats, Clive and Willow, and her Pomeranian dog called Myf.

The animal lover has admitted in the past that she’s more of a cat person for one very interesting reason.

"I'm very much a cat person," she told People magazine. "I had cats growing up when I was little, and a big dog."

Kate used an app

"Cats are easier than dogs. You don't have to walk around with a bag of poo like you do with a dog, which I hate to walk around with a bag of poo."

Kate is currently single after splitting from her boyfriend, Goody Grace, 23, who she dated for nine months.

Kate is normally a glamourpuss

She shares a daughter, Lily Sheen, 21, with her ex, Michael Sheen, who she remains great friends with.

The pair went their separate ways in 2002 after seven years together but when asked about her former partner Kate recently said: "I really love him and like him and we make each other roar with laughter."

