How the Princess of Wales keeps her show-stopping curls intact in the cold - secret revealed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Princess of Wales looked nothing short of sensational on Thursday evening as she made her way to Westminster Abbey to attend the Together at Christmas carol concert.

READ: Princess Kate had a hair makeover during Boston tour - did you notice?

As much as we loved her burgundy getup, it was her hair that got us talking. Despite the freezing cold conditions that often make our hair frizzy, and always causes our curls to drop, Kate's hair looked shiny and totally unaffected! How?!

WATCH: I tried the ROYAL BLOWDRY and these were the results

HELLO! spoke to celebrity hairstylist and Jerome Russell Brand Educator Jason Collier, who gave us the lowdown on how the royal's hair stays perfect despite the freezing weather.

MORE: The Princess of Wales' new ponytail has got everyone talking

Jason explained: "Kate's hair always looks so glossy and healthy, especially in this vintage curl style. The key to keeping curls in place is to add moisture to the hair."

Kate's hair looked so glossy despite the cold

During the winter months, there is less humidity and less moisture in the air. Because of this, your scalp and hair become drier too, and it's the moisture and your hair's natural oils that keep hold of the curl. But there are a few things one can do to keep curls in.

Check out the shine!

"The first step to long lasting curls is strong hair which can be achieved by using hair serums or oils with bond building technology. I love 'Bstyled Hair Serum' which also has marula oil that nourishes hair from root to tip, exactly what you need for heat-styled curls."

Jerome Russell Bstyled Hair Serum, £4.65, Superdrug

He added: "Before any heat styling you must use heat protectant, not only to keep them in place but to also keep hair healthy. Using one that is made especially for curls can also help as it can also help control frizz, which is why I love 'Bstyled Heat Protection Curl Definer.'

Jerome Russell Heat Protection For Curly Hair, £4.65, Superdrug

"Another way you can keep curls in place is by using a thickening mousse on your hair before using the heat tools. Mousses have been designed to hold the weight of your hair when it's in a curl, so it's a no-brainer that they would be great for holding your hair into any style."

MORE: Meghan Markle's new beauty regime secretly revealed in Netflix documentary

"And lastly another way to get your curls to keep is to style your hair on second day hair. Second day hair (aka the day after you wash your hair) is the best for styling because your natural oils have readjusted and have a better grip on the hair and the products you put into it, making your desired hair style hold better."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.