Jesy Nelson's extraordinary new look prompts fan demands ahead of music launch The former Little Mix singer has fans asking when her new album will finally drop

Former Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson kicked off the week with a social media post that has left her 9.2 million Instagram fans dying to know the "due date" of her new music.

Jesy, 31, took to social media on Monday morning to share photographs of her extraordinary new hairstyle, complete with a wardrobe overhaul. The solo singer, who initially found fame on The X Factor, has become known for her long, Kardashian-esque sleek hairstyles and voluminous "natural curls" paired with figure-hugging PVC dresses. However, Jesy Nelson's new braided hairstyle and baggy clothing transformation is a must-see - and now fans have questions.

Jesy's bronde tresses were styled in two chunky braids with a mop of curls worn on top. Unlike her recent form-fitting attire, the star opted for baggy patchwork trousers and an oversized graphic T-shirt.

Jesy's 2023 look marks a big style change

The Boyz singer cryptically captioned a series of photos of her new look: "Makes sense", and her Instagram followers were quick to respond.

"That hair is just glorious," wrote one fan, while other fans were delighted to see the star looking happy and comfy. Another commented: "Your smile in these pics is absolutely everything" and a third fan gushed: "Jesy you look too cute."

Jesy's hair hair delighted her fans

Music fans tend to assume that when an artist undergoes a radical transformation it means one thing – new music is coming soon. And Jesy's fans rapidly filled the comments section of the post with eager demands for new music. One penned: "Drop the single," while yet another fan wrote: "Early 2023. Where’s the music?!" A third fan begged: "Are we getting the new single this month? Please we bloody need it."

Jesy has remained secretive about the exact release date of her debut album but she did respond to some of her fans. The Sweet Melody hit-maker 'liked' a comment by one fan who said: "2023 is gonna be your year." When another fan observed: " Your confidence is increasing, we noticed it and we love to see it Jes," with a red love heart emoji, she replied: "Love you."

Since leaving Little Mix to forge her own solo career in 2020 and releasing her debut single Boyz in October 2021, Jesy had kept her growing fanbase in the loop about her anticipated debut album up util August 2022, before taking a social media break. Taking to her Instagram Stories in August last year the singer revealed: "Just sat here listening to my album in the car and I've literally cried my eyes out like a baby. I've honestly never felt more proud, I cannot wait to share it with you guys." Fans are watching this space for clues.

