Jesy Nelson wows in balconette bikini during LA trip Jesy had her former Little Mix glam squad in tow

Jesy Nelson has amazed her fans with her style overhaul since leaving the group Little Mix, and the location of her recent bikini-clad hike could mean that new music isn't far off.

MORE: Jesy Nelson looks striking in sheer mini dress for intimate wedding

The 31-year-old singer shared surprise videos of herself on Sunday enjoying a road trip with celebrity friends, wearing a black balconette bikini top in her Instagram stories. Jesy looked fantastic with her new subtle honey gold highlights and super fit physique. Her California-based weekend adventure ensured that she wasn’t far from her recording studio…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson rocks a bikini during LA hike

As fans keenly await further updates on her debut album, Jesy has stayed close to her new LA studio – even in her downtime. She captioned one video: "We hike."

Jesy's beautiful balconette bikini top

Jesy has been keeping her nine million Instagram fans updated as she works on new tracks in LA since releasing her debut single, Boyz, in October 2021.

On Saturday, she shared fun photographs of her trip to a haunted house-themed attraction in California.

MORE: Gemma Owen's necklace on Love Island - details!

SHOP: The £14 Amazon sliders Love Island fans are going crazy for

Jesy's haunted house adventure

A delighted fan commented: "Love this content, you look so happy," another added, "gorgeous," and a third said: "This post is so random that I don't know what to say except for Jesy you're beautiful and we are dying for your new music!"

Jesy's glam squad nearby

Celebrity makeup and eyebrow expert Salih Cikikcioglu, who has created beauty looks for Jesy’s former Little Mix bandmates Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall, also took part in the weekend adventures. He replied: "Love this!!"

MORE: Leigh-Anne Pinnock stuns in white maxi dress as she addresses wedding reports

Jesy and celebrity eyebrow expert Salih

Fellow celebrity hairdresser Chris Southern, who has styled Jesy since her Little Mix days, was also on the road trip and haunted house adventure.

With her glam squad close, Jesy who left the band in 2020 to forge her own solo career, seems to be ready for whatever is around the corner.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.