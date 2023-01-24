Helen Flanagan wows with gorgeous hair transformation as she makes candid confession about appearance The former Coronation Street star looks fabulous

Helen Flanagan always looks stunning but she took things up another notch on Tuesday, when she revealed her latest hair transformation – and it's stunning.

The mum-of-three shared a snapshot from a trip to the hairdresser, revealing that she had gone "super blonde".

Wearing a white wool jumper with a matching mini skirt and black tights, the actress and influencer took a selfie that showed her shoulder-length hair's glamorous new look.

As she posted the stunning picture to her Instagram Stories, she captioned it: "Then I went to my lovely @catherineboden got my colour done, we went super blonde [pink heart emoji]".

The post came after Helen had opened up in her Stories about her experience of lip fillers and Botox.

The beautiful blonde revealed that she had lip filler in her top lip to "even out" the look of her mouth, saying: "I naturally have really full lips but I had filler in my top lip…

Helen looked incredible with her new hair colour

"My bottom lip is naturally really full but the top one was noticeably a lot smaller so I just had a tiny little bit in my top lip to even them out, because I kept over-lining my lip on the top so they just look a little bit more even now.…

"When it comes to aesthetics, Botox, I just think… Of course you shouldn't be doing it when you're too young, but I mean I'm 32… I have Botox, that's my choice and I support women whatever their decision, it's theirs to make".

The star opened up about her use of aesthetic procedures

The star recently had fans fawning over her style when she took to Instagram to share a cute candid shot of herself posing in a figure-flattering mini-dress.

Helen struck a sassy pose with her hand on her hip and she elevated the look with a luxe Boy Chanel handbag and chunky Chanel loafers. "Such a cute look!" Gushed one fan immediately after Helen posted the photo.

