Helen Flanagan's bold mini dress is a serious hit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Helen Flanagan balanced impact dressing and preppy style perfectly with a bold new mini dress and the former Coronation Street star's fans are fawning over her look.

The newly single 32-year-old took to Instagram to share a cute candid shot of herself posing in the figure-flattering mini dress - and from the bold black and white houndstooth pattern to her waist-cinching belt, fans are in love. Helen struck a sassy pose with her hand on her hip and she elevated the look with a luxe Boy Chanel handbag and chunky Chanel loafers.

WATCH: Helen Flanagan prepares for new adventure in daring pair of short shorts

Loading the player...

The 32-year-old's stark black and white ensemble featured flashes of gold from her preppy bag, flat shoes and shiny buttons and she looked sharp as a pin with her hair swept back in a neat low bun.

Fans are after Helen's wonderful daytime look

"Such a cute look!" Gushed fans immediately after Helen posted the photo on her Instagram page, captioned: "White Chocolate Mocha with Almond milk" – a reference to the mum of three's favourite hot drink.

Helen's outfit was a hit with her one million strong social media following and the compliments poured in: "There she is, how cute is this outfit," and "Gorgeous!!! Love the shoes!" Gushed another fan. A third fan remarked that the model's ensemble had her "looking very dapper," with an approving thumbs-up emoji.

SEE: Holly Willoughby's chic mini skirt and sparkles are so Emily in Paris

If you love Helen's look then check out this waist-cinching Karen Millen dress which is in the Very sale and save £62.75!

Karen Millen Houndstooth Jacquard Belted Mini Dress, (was £139) now £76.25, Very

MORE: Helen Flanagan is a vision in gorgeous all-black ensemble – photos

If you hurry you can still shop this Karen Millen skirt set in the Debenhams sale.

Karen Millen Faded Geo Jacquard Skirt, now £95.20 (was £119.00), Debenhams

Helen has been rocking the workwear looks this month. The actress-turned-model's beautiful baby blue plunging corset blazer and matching mini skirt last week was total "Boss Babe" goals. Excitingly, the look is still available to shop at Mango!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.