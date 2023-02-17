Cindy Crawford, 56, shows off natural beauty in risque video from inside sauna Cindy is one of the OG supermodels

Wow! Cindy Crawford gave fans a look at her natural beauty on Friday when the supermodel shared an Instagram video that featured the 56-year-old in a sauna.

Although it appeared the mom-of-one was nude, as seen in the video below she was wrapped in a white towel as she filmed herself showing off the baby hairs that had curled in the heat. Cindy pulled the baby hairs forward to give herself a faux bang and at the end of the clip she pursed her lips and placed her finger against them, hinting that she was considering a new look.

Cindy Crawford, 56, shows off natural beauty in sauna video

"No bangs!" joked friend and Shrinking star Christa Miller while other fans asked how she was achieving the hair growth later in life - which is all down to Cindy's beauty brand, Meaningful Beauty, that she launched almost 20 years ago.

Cindy established herself as one of the leading models of the 20th century when she became the face of the fashion industry alongside names such as Naomi Campbell and Linda Evangelista.

The mom of runway model Kaia Gerber recently reunited with close friends Christy Turlington and Helena Christensen, and the threesome proved why they are the original catwalk queens with stunning new pictures.

Cindy wowed in a plum silk shirt tucked into black pants while Christy rocked an oversized white jumper and Helena, who shared the snaps, wore a long-sleeved floral-print jumper with black pants.

Cindy looked gorgeous in the video

"No better way to kickstart that festive mood," Helena captioned the post alongside a series of dancer emojis and Christmas tree emojis.

"Such a fun night!" commented Cindy, as Christy added: "Love you ladies, long time."

The girls were clearly in party mode, and decades after their heyday they still know how to wow their fans.

