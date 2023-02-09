Cindy Crawford surprises with unexpected hair transformation

When you have a face like Cindy Crawford's, you can pretty much pull off anything. The nineties supermodel is rarely afraid to experiment with a new aesthetic and decided to toy with her everyday hairstyle on Wednesday.

The mother-of-two, who raises children Kaia and Presley with husband Rande Gerber, styled her brunette locks down loose with a choppy fringe that shaped her career-defining face. She posed for a casual selfie showing off her new hair transformation, revealing online that it was only temporary.

The 56-year-old star photographed herself wearing a simple black tank top and situated in her walk-in wardrobe which was lined with neatly placed rails of luxury clothes. She went bare-faced for the selfie snap, letting her overwhelming natural beauty take centre stage.

Cindy Crawford opted for a rock chic hair transformation

She posted the image online for all her fans to dote upon, writing: "Not exactly trauma bangs. Just testing!"

While some fans weren't so sure about her rock 'n' roll beauty look, others simply adored it. "I just gave myself bangs…it’s such a fun hairstyle. You can pull off anything!," one wrote, while another said: "Always pretty! No matter the hairstyle!" A third noted: "Sometimes you just get bangs and everything’s fine!" and a fourth mentioned: "You are beautiful inside and out no matter what hairstyle you choose."

A handful of followers even noted similarities between Cindy and Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler with her new hairstyle. All we can say is perhaps Cindy has entered her rock chick era and we are here for it.

The star often styles her hair in glossy waves with a caramel tint

Cindy has established herself as one of the leading models of the 20th century. The star became the face of the fashion industry alongside names such as Naomi Campbell and Linda Evangelista, yet just like her fellow supermodels, she started out modeling for lesser known labels.

In an unearthed photo from 1988, Cindy donned a delicate lace piece as she modeled for Giorgio di Sant'Angelo's Spring 1988 Ready to Wear fashion show. The blossoming supermodel looked ethereal in the micro dress that featured a web of finely crafted nude lace, a floral design, a scoop neck, and thick straps.

Underneath the sheer piece, she wore a simple white lingerie set, consisting of high-waisted bikini briefs which epitomized the style of the eighties.

