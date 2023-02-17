Shania Twain: why my naked photo shoot 'changed everything' Shania has bravely spoken out about her body confidence

Shania Twain broke the internet at the end of 2022 when she posed nude - except for a cowboy hat - and now the country superstar is opening up on that bold move.

The singer, who returned to the charts this month with the release of her sixth studio album Queen of Me, revealed that nudity is "as vulnerable as it gets," and that, for the singer, looking in the mirror is a lesson in honesty.

WATCH: Shania Twain poses in nothing but a cowboy hat and boots

Loading the player...

TRENDING: Carrie Underwood showcases incredibly toned legs with impressive tour video

POPULAR: Pippa Middleton looks incredible as she runs along the beach in white swimwear

"I have been shy about my body since a young age - I would never go to the beach in a bathing suit," Shania shared, adding that now when she looks in the mirror with the lights on, she is forced to "really [be] looking at myself".

Speaking to Extra, she continued: "There are all kinds of things I really don't want to show off so I did this naked photoshoot. I want to be able to say I am a woman comfortable in her own skin."

The picture was posted on the 57-year-old's Instagram in a Reel that showed the Giddy Up! singer exploring her androgynous sense of style with a series of daring new looks.

The Grammy winner rocked an oversized tailored suit in many of the snaps, adding a slick black tie and an untucked shirt.

Shania wowed fans with the brave look

But it was the Canadian songstress wearing nothing but a cowboy hat and Barbie-pink Western boots adorned with an abstract white print that got fans talking.

"The iconic looks that I’m known for through my career go both ways - fashion doesn’t have a gender to me," explained Shania in the caption of her Instagram post.

"And the photoshoot for Waking Up Dreaming was no different, I wanted to play with masculinity and femininity... as I have done my whole life," she added. ⁠

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.