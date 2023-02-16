Nicole Scherzinger sizzles with blonde hair as fans say the same thing The Masked Singer judge's fans compared her to a very famous face

Nicole Scherzinger made her fans look twice after she debuted her stunning blonde hair transformation on Wednesday.

The Masked Singer star looked sensational rocking a sequinned dress with dramatic shoulders, a cut-out across her stomach, and a daring thigh-high split that showcased her toned legs – but her platinum locks, which were styled in beachy waves, had fans mistaking her for a very famous face.

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger wows with blonde hair transformation

Loading the player...

Taking to Instagram, Nicole shared a carousel of photos from behind the scenes of the hit Fox TV show – which she judges alongside Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, and Robin Thicke.

Nicole oozed confidence in front of the camera and fans were quick to react, with many comparing the singer to Kim Kardashian.

TRENDING: Carrie Underwood reveals jaw-dropping addition to her 400-acre family home

POPULAR: Michael Douglas' wild appearance has fans doing a double-take in

"Omg for a second I thought it was Kim K.!!!!" one commented. A second said: "Wow you just look like Kim!!"

A third added: "I actually thought I was looking at Kim Kardashian for a minute there." A fourth joked: "Nicole Kardashian."

Fans confused Nicole with Kim Kardashian

Of course, Nicole's blonde locks may just be a wig as just one day prior she was sporting her trademark black hair during a romantic Valentine's getaway with her beau Thom Evans.

The 44-year-old looked gorgeous posing in an outside bathtub while wearing a beautiful floral bikini, showcasing her phenomenal physique. Nicole was the picture of bliss as she spread herself out and let her luscious dark locks flow out of the side of the bath, before later styling it into a ponytail.

Nicole looked sensational with her blonde hair

She also shared other intimate insights into her break with Thom, including a beachside lunch consisting of fries and a healthy sandwich.

Nicole also relaxed inside a jaw-dropping villa, and she shared a photo of herself on a cream sofa, matching the interior with a cream sweater and pants combo. "A relaxing Valentine's getaway," she captioned the dreamy photos, adding a heart emoji.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.