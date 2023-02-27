Stacey Solomon sparks reaction with major hair transformation

Stacey Solomon stunned fans on Monday with a wildly different hairstyle inspired by the latest Y2K trends.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mother-of-five shared a handful of candid snaps post hair transformation – and it's safe to say, not all of Stacey's fans were convinced by her new look.

In the photos, Stacey – who recently welcomed her third child with husband Joe Swash – showed off her new slicked back hair-do currently making the rounds on social media. In a separate video clip, the DIY queen lamented: "Can someone please tell me why I can't pull this off?"

She continued: "Why do I look like I'm going to chuck Belle into the chokie," before pleading: "Can you send me a newborn slick back hair tutorial please @mollymae."

The star experimented with her hair

Fans were quick to weigh in on Stacey's various attempts, with one writing: "This did make me laugh, do the bun lower," whilst a second chimed in: "It might be cos she's washed her hair Stace [laughing face emoji] needs to be more fluffy on the top."

Joe and Stacey tied the knot in July 2022

Other fans praised Stacey's efforts, with one noting: "It looks good! Pull down some strands by the ears and it'll look even better," while a second sweetly suggested: "You need to put a little part in the front."

It's been an exciting time for the DIY queen who gave birth to baby Belle earlier this month. The former X Factor contestant, 33, welcomed her youngest at home surrounded by her growing brood.

Since giving birth to her bundle of joy, the TV star has been delighting fans with adorable daily updates. On Saturday, the mother-of-five melted hearts with a seriously sweet photograph of Rex, three, Rose, one, and Belle enjoying a 'triplet' moment.

Stacey gave birth to Belle at Pickle Cottage

Whilst Rex and Rose twinned in teddy bear pyjamas, little Belle looked cosy underneath a matching teddy blanket. Captioning the photo, Stacey penned: "Joe's in Wales for work so it's me and these three amigos today and their matching pyjamas make me cry [laughing face emojis]. I got them from a small business too @swans and bluebells."

Aside from Rex, Rose and Belle, Stacey and Joe are also doting parents to sons Harry, 15, Zachary 14, and Leighton, ten.

