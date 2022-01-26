On Tuesday, Stacey Solomon was seen on her Instagram shooting a secret project. Fans were curious to see what it was, but the mother-of-four wasn't allowed to spill the beans.

Thankfully, the Loose Women star's hair and makeup artist was on hand to give us a sneaky peak, and would you look at her hair!

We know Stacey is partial to red hair - she's been all shades of rouge for the past year or so, but this shot shows more of a rustic red, very Ariel from the Little Mermaid, don't you think? It's super glossy, too.

Penelope Ryan is the talented lady behind this look, and alongside a sultry snap of the former X Factor star, she wrote: "We had 30 minutes for hair & makeup this morning! Warm soft tones for @staceysolomon on today’s shoot."

Stacey's new hair had a wonderful, rustic tone

She then went on to list all the products used: "@hourglass veil foundation, @illamasqua skin base concealer, @toofaced peach eye shadow palette, @ardellbeauty_uk Whispies - doubled up, @hourglass complexion palette, @illamasqua lips, @kevinmurphyuk hair products."

People quickly reacted to the snap, with one follower writing: "Love the new hair colour!" Another added: "Stacey looks incredible!" Penelope also uploaded a reel, showing the process of Stacey's hair transformation. She wrote: "Winter Reds!" The video featured Stacey's hair colour being applied, and a fabulous before and after frame. Stacey commented, saying: "Best reel I've ever seen! I love you."

Mrs Hinch's bestie switched up her blonde tresses to copper red in November 2020, and her Instagram fans went wild. It was such a drastic change that at the time, she admitted that she felt nervous unveiling her new look.

Clearly, Stacey had nothing to worry about though - everyone loved her spicy tresses. Explaining the look, she said: "I felt like I needed a hair change after months of hardly washing it and growing my greys. As you know I love autumn so I thought why not go autumny (I know this is not a word but how else do I describe it?)."

