Stacey Solomon teases major hair transformation ahead of wedding to Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon has teased a major transformation ahead of her wedding to Joe Swash in July.

The Loose Women star took to her Instagram Stories on Friday to share some updates from her hen do, and in the process revealed that she may soon be ditching her bright red hair in favour of blonde tresses.

Answering fans' questions about her wild locks, Stacey joked that she is not blessed with "beach waves" while sporting a very windswept look after splashing about in the sea.

It appears there were a few questions regarding a blonde streak she is sporting on the back of her head, and Stacey let slip her makeover plans while revealing the reason for her random strip of colour.

"By the way, the blonde stripe in the back – I'm not a skunk – I test patched my hair for the wedding," she said, hinting that she may return to her trademark lighter hue for her special day.

Stacey's fans quizzed her on her blonde streaks

Stacey is currently enjoying her hen do in Mykonos, Greece, with her sisters and best friends – but one missing guest left fans confused earlier this week.

During her sunny updates, fans were quick to notice Mrs Hinch, AKA Sophie Hinchcliffe, wasn't at the hen do. Stacey and Sophie share an incredibly close friendship, having become the best of friends over the years.

Stacey teased a return to blonde hair

"I was surprised to see [Mrs Hinch] wasn’t there too [sad emoji]" commented one fan, while another added: "No Mrs Hinch?"

Sophie was quick to put the fan speculation to rest, taking to Instagram to reveal the reason she isn't in Greece with Stacey: "My cousin's hen party is also this weekend guys so I had a clash in hen dates that's why I'm not there [crying emoji]. BUT I'm so excited for the UK hen when you're all back girls."

Stacey will marry Joe in July

Stacey and Joe began dating in 2015 and they got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2020 when Joe got down on one knee during a walk through the forest with her sons Zachary and Leighton, and their little boy Rex.

They revealed in December that they had the date pencilled in for July 2022, and Stacey has been sharing sneak peeks inside her wedding plans since then, including revealing she had chosen her wedding dress.

