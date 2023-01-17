Stacey Solomon in tears as son Rex undergoes emotional hair transformation The presenter shares Rex and Rose with her husband Joe Swash

Loose Women presenter Stacey Solomon welled up on Monday after her youngest son, Rex, underwent a dramatic "big boy" hair transformation.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mum-of-four documented her youngster's trip to the barber where Rex opted for a striking new look. Inspired by his older brother, Zachary, the three-year-old made the bold decision to ditch his angelic blonde curls in favour of a smart trim.

Sharing the end results with her followers, Stacey, 33, posted an adorable carousel of photos on her Instagram feed. Alongside the heartwarming snaps, she penned: "Rex's Big Boy Haircut [scissor emoji]."

She continued: "Today we went for our usual barber trip with the boys but this time Rex asked for 'A Zachy (big brother) Haircut' instead of his usual 'Thor hair' request."

Three-year-old Rex copied his brother

Touching on her emotional reaction, Stacey added: "Me & Joe may have shed a tear [laughing face emoji]. But we've always said it's his hair, his choice [tear emoji] You look so handsome Rexy we love you so so much. Our big boy."

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "Aww such a little cutie [heart eye emoji] he's growing up so fast," whilst a second penned: "He really does look like a blonde version of Joe here. Bless him".

"Looks so grown up and handsome, and great parenting letting him have his choice of haircut," remarked a third, and a fourth added: "OH MY GOSH! Look at him!! Rex has just suddenly grown up".

The tot looked adorable

Stacey's emotional moment with Rex comes after the DIY queen made a seriously candid confession about the unpredictable side of fame.

Stacey – who is set to welcome her fifth child this month – told the Mirror: "My dad is from a background where he had nothing, like literally nothing, so we could have nothing again.

"Even to this day I think, 'Well, we're comfortable now but something's going to go wrong at some point, it won't stay like this forever.' It's inherent.

Joe and Stacey are set to welcome their third child together

"So, you're constantly thinking, 'I'd better hold on to that and I'd better not waste that' because in a few months' time I could be on the streets… It's that fear, passed down from generations. And a lot of people have that fear."

She finished by adding: "So, my whole attitude has always been take it, enjoy it, work your socks off and see what happens."

