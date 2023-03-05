Jennifer Aniston looks unrecognizable with bangs in jaw-dropping photo you have to see The Friends star honored her best friend of nearly 40 years, Andrea Bendewald

Jennifer Aniston is taking a major trip down memory lane with her latest photo on social media. The star shared a sweet birthday tribute to a longtime friend – proven so by the epic throwbacks of the two – and simultaneously put her hair transformation over the years on full display.

While her hair has its own fame aside from the actress' – who can forget "The Rachel" – her hairstyle in her latest photos predates her iconic cut on Friends.

Jennifer took to Instagram Stories over the weekend to wish her friend and fellow actress Andrea Bendewald a very happy 53rd birthday.

She first shared a current photo of the birthday lady, captioning it with: "This beautiful human," before taking it all the way back to seemingly the beginning of their decades-long friendship.

"It's her BIRTHDAY," she then wrote in another photo, sharing a black and white throwback picture of the two posing cheek to cheek, both of their hair styled with thick bangs swept across their foreheads, reminiscent of those commonly favored throughout the 1980s.

A subsequent Instagram Story reveals "The Rachel" wasn't the only hairstyle she held onto for a long time, and it sees the two best friends, a couple years later, twinning in floral dresses, and Jennifer still favoring the voluminous bangs on what was then brunette hair on her. "Make a wish for her," she added.

However, the sweet birthday tribute didn't go by without her reminding fans not only of her long lasting friendship to Andrea, but that, though she has left the bangs behind, she of course still has great hair.

The penultimate photo she shared was one taken seemingly not too long ago, of the two caught in conversation outside of a bathroom stall, and Jennifer is seen in her now classic, layered dirty blonde hair, donning a slinky black dress and her now signature aviator-style eyeglasses.

Jennifer and Andrea have been friends for nearly forty years, and they have had matching hairstyles, have been co-stars, and they even have matching tattoos.

Andrea has appeared on Friends with her best friend, on 1997's Picture Perfect, and even most recently she stars as Alex Levy's make-up artist on The Morning Show. Plus, the two both have the same 11 11 tattoo on the inside of their wrists.

