Jennifer Aniston rocks tiny pyjama shorts to share 'punishing' health woe

Jennifer Aniston always looks the picture of perfection, so it comes as a surprise to fans that she's been battling with insomnia.

The Morning Show star, 54, has teamed up with sleep health brand Seize The Night and Day to raise awareness of the perils of poor sleep, opening up about her own bedtime woes.

In a series of videos, which see Jen walk around her home in her pyjama shorts and a slinky robe, the 54-year-old shared: "If I don't have a good night's sleep, the day is a walking punishment. Everything is an effort and my thoughts aren't very clear."

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston roams her home in slinky robe

She went on to explain: "A great night of sleep makes me feel the best, it's a game changer. Sleep is everything, sleep is extremely important for my overall health along with exercises, drinking water, proper diet and meditation."

Jennifer spoke candidly about how she slept well in her younger years, before explaining: "I used to take sleep for granted and then it got progressively harder for me. A lot of advice has been given to me, some of it works, some of it doesn't," before adding. "Putting my phone into another room helps miraculously."

Jennifer Aniston struggles to sleep

The Friends star spoke about her insomnia in 2022 as well, explaining: "[Sleep] used to be the last thing on the list, but you can't really abide by the three pillars of health — which are diet, exercise and sleep — if you can't really exercise and you can't really eat right if you haven't slept well because your body clock is so completely thrown off."

The actress revealed she has battled insomnia, sleepwalking and anxiety over the years.

Insomnia impacts Jennifer Aniston's ability to function

"I think it started somewhere in my 30s or even earlier, but you just don't start to notice the effects of a lack of sleep when we're younger because we're so invincible," the 53-year-old told People.

"It began as something that I would just accept and then all of a sudden you realize the effects of your lack of sleep and how it affects your day and your work and your mind function and your physique."

We hope Jen's work with Seize The Night and Day will help her overcome her sleeplessness.

