Christie Brinkley reverses transformation days after revealing her new look The model regularly astounds fans with her stunning appearance

Christie Brinkley has switched up her appearance once again and stepped out with her altered look.

Earlier in the week, the 69-year-old shared her decision to embrace her gray hair, but days later she's gone back to blonde.

Christie showed up to support her fellow model, Paulina Porizkova, at the Long Island LitFest where she was showcasing her book, No Filter.

WATCH: Christie Brinkley shows off make-up free appearance as she narrowly avoids wardrobe malfunction

Loading the player...

The star posed for photos with her friend and there wasn't a gray hair in sight. Christie's tresses looked newly dyed and she no longer let her all-natural roots show through.

Christie had shared her choice to go gray on Instagram with a post in which she was enjoying a blustery day on the beach.

WOW: Christie Brinkley shows off incredible physique in stunning photo for poignant reason

SEE: Christie Brinkley is the ultimate bombshell in fabulous white bikini

Alongside several photos of herself, she wrote: "Grey sky! Gray hair! The second you see gray hair it raises the question, just like when you cut bangs ..to keep or not to keep?

Christie returned to blonde to support her friend Paulina Porizkova

"Thank goodness both are just a personal preference or a fun change of pace. My son thinks it looks cool, but I think I may want to wait till it’s more like the silver whitecaps than the grey wave itself! The verdict is still out ! Happy Sunday!"

Fans commented: "Go natural to encourage more women to embrace the beauty of aging gracefully. Nothing wrong with silver/gray/white hair," and, "My vote is to embrace the natural beauty of your hair". Others said they preferred her as a blonde, and many said she should do whatever makes her happy.

MORE: Christie Brinkley's daughter Sailor poses in stylish swimsuit as she braves the cold sea

MORE: Christie Brinkley's daughter Sailor recreates model's 'iconic' campaign

Last year, Christie made a powerful statement against an article she was featured in with the headline "32 Celebrities Who Are Over 50 and Absolutely Prove That Yes, Being Older is Attractive".

Christie showed off her gray hair just a few days ago

She took to Instagram to share a lengthy statement about how the media tends to categorize women after they've reached a certain age.

While the article was written with positive intentions and said of the women: "not getting older, just getting better," stating that aging is not a bad thing, Christie insisted that common phrases such as aging gracefully "should not be about one's looks but about the attitude and energy one offers the world."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.