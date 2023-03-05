Christie Brinkley debuts gray hair transformation - and her son weighs in The model opened up about potentially growing out her signature blonde hair

Christie Brinkley isn't afraid to get candid when it comes to her feelings about her changing looks.

The star, 69, has always been known for her signature blonde hair, and though she's not sure she's ready to let it go just yet, she's open to the idea of owning up to her growing gray hair.

Sharing a slew of new photos, she opened up about her evolving hair, and had her own fans weigh in on whether she should grow it out to gray, or maintain it blonde.

WATCH: A make-up free Christie Brinkley shows off her beauty routine

Loading the player...

MORE: Christie Brinkley's daughter Sailor poses in stylish swimsuit as she braves the cold sea

Christie took to Instagram as the weekend came to a close, sharing photos of her in cozy clothing while at the beach – she owns a house in Bridgehampton – in which she is seen overjoyed, smiling ear to ear, simultaneously sharing close-ups of her head which reveal her graying roots.

"Gray sky! Gray hair!" she aptly wrote in the caption, adding: "The second you see gray hair it raises the question, just like when you cut bangs… to keep or not to keep?"

MORE: Christie Brinkley's daughter Sailor recreates model's 'iconic' campaign

Christie has yet to lose the majority of her iconic blonde hair, and for now, only a few inches from her part are a salt and pepper hue.

The star opened up about potentially letting her gray hair grow out

Nonetheless, she's not too worried about it growing more, and she said: "Thank goodness both are just a personal preference or a fun change of pace."

DISCOVER: GMA announces new member joining their team - all we know

DISCOVER: NCIS makes disappointing announcement and fans aren't happy

Plus, her son, Jack Brinkley Cook, seems to be into the idea of his mom letting her hair grow naturally gray, and Christie also revealed in the caption that he "thinks it looks cool."

Christie has favored bright blonde hair for decades

As for her, she added: "I think I may want to wait till it's more like the silver whitecaps than the gray wave itself! The verdict is still out! Happy Sunday!"

Fans took to the comments to express their opinion on what the longtime model should do, writing: "If you're still questioning, you're not ready," and: "You're gorgeous regardless, but I think you should remain a California blonde!" as well as: "Nothing wrong with silver/gray/white hair. It's all about how you own the beauty of it," plus another fan endearingly added: "Any color goes with your smile."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.