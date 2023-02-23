Christie Brinkley's daughter Sailor poses in stylish swimsuit as she braves the cold sea The 69-year-old iconic model is on vacation with her mini-me daughter

Christie Brinkley's daughter Sailor did a surprise challenge this week - and it's not for the faint hearted!

The model jumped into the ocean when it was 35 degrees, and Christie shared footage of her doing a "polar plunge" in the cold conditions.

Christie then shared a video of Sailor preparing to take the plunge into the icy ocean, and could be heard gasping behind the camera as she watched her daughter submerge herself into the sea.

Whilst Christie and Sailor haven't revealed the location of their beachside escape, there's every chance the duo are currently in Turks and Caicos' Parrot Cay, where Christie owns a stunning three-bedroom villa on the beach.

When Christie and her family aren't staying there, the property is available to rent out with prices from $945 per night.

Christie and Sailor have an incredibly close bond, and the 24-year-old has been getting a lot of advice from her famous mom when it comes to her career too.

Sailor previously admitted to People that she was worried that she would be seen as a "nepotism baby" when it came to working as a model, and was hesitant to go down that career path as a result.

Sailor Brinkley looked fabulous in a white swimsuit as she took on the polar plunge challenge

Christie told her daughter that her own career meant that "doors are opened" for her, but that she had to put in the hard work to keep them open.

"Every room that I walked into, I tried to be the most gracious. I tried to be the most kind. I really got to know everyone on set," she said.

"I tried to really learn as much as I could from the producers, the makeup artists, the hair people, the photographers, the casting directors," Sailor added.

Christie and Sailor have a strong bond

"Everyone that works in this industry is so smart and so talented. My mom reminded me that a model is just one part of it all." Christie shares Sailor with her architect ex-husband, Peter Cook.

The former couple wed in 1996 before later calling it quits in 2008. Christie is also a doting mom to Alexa Ray Joel whom she shares with singer Billy Joel and her son Jack whose father is Richard Taubman.

