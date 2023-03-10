Five dramatic celebrity hair transformations you may have forgotten about Who's new look was your favourite?

Victoria Beckham's dramatic noughties bob shaped a generation but she is not the only star to have undergone a major hair transformation over the years.

From Strictly stars to the Kardashian-Jenner family, it's safe to say that celebrities love to mix up their looks. Keep scrolling to see five of the best dramatic hair transformations to make the headlines.

Helen George

Helen George's vibrant blonde tresses were a standout on Call the Midwife, where she plays the beloved Trixie, but in January, the star shocked fans when she swapped her golden locks for a brand new brunette do'.

It's safe to say the star looks just as stunning with her chestnut-hued tresses which were styled in beautiful mermaid waves for the photo she posted to show off her dazzling transformation.

That's not the only hair transformation we have seen from the actress sport a range of shorter styles as well, including a fabulous bombshell bob and a choppy pixie cute. It's safe to say Helen can pull off any style she desires!

Dianne Buswell

Dianne Buswell's fiery red locks are a standout when she struts her stuff on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing but in February, the star opted for a stunning "Cindy Crawford," inspired hair transformation.

Taking to her Instagram account to show the exciting process, the professional dancer, 33, documented her trip to the salon which saw her vibrant tresses transform from long and straight to voluminous and choppy in a matter of hours - she even had blonde extensions put in which were quickly dyed back to cherry red.

The star is no stranger to changing up her look as last year she also opted to add strands of stunning blush pink to her look which also looked sensational!

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham has always upped the ante when it comes to her hair, having donned a number of glamorous do's from long poker straight locks to chunky blonde highlights but nothing made headlines like her controversial noughties bob.

The iconic look was adored by fans in 2006, and went on to inspire women everywhere to chop their cascading tresses into what quickly became coined as the "Posh bob" or "pob".

Now VB has swapped her choppy look for subtle shoulder-length waves which look so glamorous on the former Spice Girl.

Karen Hauer

Professional dancer Karen Hauer shocked Strictly Come Dancing fans when she shaved her long locks after the finale show in 2018. The star who had always opted for a playful bob completely transformed her do into a choppy pixie cut.

Announcing the news to fans on social media, the star penned a heartfelt message writing: "Never be afraid to make changes because of what people will think of you or because they won’t like it."

Since the change, which saw her with subtle blonde highlights, the star took it one stage further and died all of her locks a daring peroxide blonde shade in 2020 - and it looks so fabulous!

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner looked unrecognisable when she walked in the Prada Fall Winter Ready-to-Wear runway last year, sporting brand new firey red tresses.

The star has previously never strayed from her natural chocolate locks, but it's safe to say she suited the new look beautifully and it could definitely be a permanent change. She has, however, since returned to the dark side matching her younger sister Kylie Jenner.

