Harper Beckham debuts chic 'big girl hair' ahead of new school year

Like mother, like daughter, Harper Beckham has established herself as a veritable trendsetter, and her latest haircut is certainly no exception.

Taking to TikTok, the 11-year-old unveiled her striking transformation consisting of a fresh haircut thanks to celebrity hair stylist Ken Paves.

Opting for a complete overhaul, the trendy teen ditched her tousled tresses in favour of a much shorter, sleeker style. Impressed by the results, mum-of-four Victoria captioned her post: "New school year, new big girl hair. We love you @kenpaves! #HarperSeven".

This isn't the first time Harper has experimented with her hair. From Super-cute topknots, to sleek, shiny bobs... she's tried them all.

Harper unveiled her fresh haircut

But there is one style that dad David loves the most, and that's her long hair! Back in 2018, the father-of-four revealed he "wasn't happy" that his daughter had chosen to cut her long locks.

Harper is currently a pupil at Glendower Prep in South Kensington where the annual fees cost £22,350. The school prides itself on excellent standards and top-class marks. As well as the more academic side, the school delivers on the sports front with the attendees taking part in three PE lessons per week.

The 11-year-old rocked a bob in 2019

The youngster's bold new look comes after she stole the show at her brother Romeo's lavish birthday party. In a photo shared to Victoria's social media account, Harper could be seen wearing a 90s-inspired satin blue mini dress which she teamed with a pair of white trainers and glitzy jewellery.

Grinning from ear to ear, David and Victoria's only daughter appeared to be in high spirits as she celebrated her brother's big day.

Harper donned a silky navy dress

The family had gathered around Romeo's birthday cake, which was an astonishing seven-tiered creation that reflected his football career.

The jaw-dropping creation featured football goals at the bottom, while one tier featured photos of the 20-year-old throughout his life, while it was topped off with a football and stars.

Victoria stood with her son in the photo, and lovingly captioned the photo: "Can't believe he is 20!!"

